UW-Madison professor breaks down latest developments in Russian invasion of Ukraine

by Site staff

Andrew Kydd, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an expert on international relations, joins Live at Four to talk about the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.