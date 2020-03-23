UW-Madison postpones 2020 spring commencement

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday that the university’s 2020 commencement ceremonies will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter shared online, Blank said she and senior class officers will develop a virtual commencement that will be posted online Friday, May 8 for all graduates to watch. Blank also said leaders are working to set up an in-person event for anyone to attend once the public health crisis has ended.

“Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me,” Blank said. “There is no better event at UW than commencement when we award degrees and celebrate the completion of school for our graduates.”

Blank said students will receive information about how to receive their diplomas at a later date.

