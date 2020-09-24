UW-Madison poll shows Biden leading in Wisconsin, 2 other battleground states

MADISON, Wis. — A new poll from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump in three key battleground states, including Wisconsin.

According to a survey of registered voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Biden leads in all three states. While Biden is up by eight points in Michigan, he only has a five point lead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Biden leads among likely voters in all three states as well, but it’s a closer race. Among likely voters, Biden’s lead narrows to six points in Michigan, and four points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

UW-Madison described likely voters as registered voters who said they are “certain” to vote.

The poll also shared some insights into the differing priorities among likely Biden and Trump voters.

UW-Madison’s poll also showed that 47% of likely voters in support of Biden think the coronavirus is the most important issue facing the country. Only 13% of likely voters in support of Trump answered the same way. Among Trump supporters surveyed, the economy was the most common answer for the most important issue facing the country.

The poll was conducted by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center. The poll in Wisconsin was conducted in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal.

The findings came from the ERC’s third set of surveys from 2020 battleground states.

Interviews were conducted by YouGov at the direction of the ERC from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21.

According to a news release, 800 respondents were surveyed in each state. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4.66% in Michigan, 4.28% in Pennsylvania, and 4.21% in Wisconsin. Among likely voters the margins of error are 4.71% in Michigan, 4.73% in Pennsylvania, and 4.46% in Wisconsin.