UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery

A photo uploaded by the UW-Madison Police Department led to outcry from the community when "Thin Blue Line" imagery was seen in the department's offices last year (Courtesy: UW-Madison Police Department)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty.

The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the police department’s office. The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Roman says the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful ideologies” and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.

