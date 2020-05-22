UW-Madison police arrest pair of serial taggers accused in 21 graffiti incidents

MADISON, Wis. — Two 19-year-olds are accused in a series of graffiti taggings on the University of Madison-Wisconsin campus, officials said.

The UW-Madison Police Department said Samuel Schumann, of Madison and Roman Pickens, of Monona, a facing multiple counts of misdemeanor graffiti in connection with tags found on campus starting in December.

According to police, the first tags appeared in December 2019 and more followed on various campus buildings and facilities. The graffiti didn’t appear to target any specific groups or identities.

Officers were able to connect all of the incidents to the same suspects because of a similar style and words used in the tags.

UWPD said a Shorewood Hills police officer led campus police to Schumann. Schumann reportedly confessed to taking part in all of the taggings. Pickens was identified as another suspect a short time later, and he also reportedly confessed.

According to the report, Schumann faces 19 counts of misdemeanor graffiti. Pickens faces eight counts of misdemeanor graffiti, as well as eight counts of felony bail jumping.

UWPD said neither man is affiliated with the university.

Investigators are looking for another suspect who may be involved in the graffiti incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.