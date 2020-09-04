UW-Madison, PHMDC to require 2-week quarantine for 9 fraternities, sororities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison and Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Friday a mandatory 14-day quarantine for members of nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities who live in off-campus chapter houses.

According to a news release, the nine chapters have roughly 420 members. Since the university’s first day of in-person classes on Wednesday, 38 of those members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Our goal is to stop any further spread of the virus among our students and the broader community,” Executive Director of University Health Services Jake Baggott said. “We’re working closely with county health officials, student leaders, chapter advisors, and the housing corporations that own the chapter houses to address this quickly and thoroughly.”

Any chapter members who have tested positive for the virus will be told to isolate. All other chapter members will be required to be tested for COVID-19 at a university testing site on Tuesday.

Public health officials said that a violation of isolation and quarantine orders could result in a court order for involuntary quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Students could also face university sanctions if they don’t follow the quarantine order.

Chapter members who tested positive for the coronavirus within the last 90 days and no longer need to isolate will not be required to test or quarantine.

“We are committed to addressing concerns and risks quickly in order to keep everyone in our community as safe as possible,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said. “Our students’ commitment to following public health directives is an essential part of that effort.”

Officials said chapter homes with shared bathroom and dining facilities pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission.

