UW-Madison panel confronts the challenges of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

UW Madison’s Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia will host a panel on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the Pyle Center.

by Tamia Fowlkes

MADISON, Wis. — Tonight, UW Madison’s Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia will host a panel on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact in the United States and Wisconsin.

Organizers hope that the event will help to inform the Madison community and address their concerns about continued economic and political strife.

Since the start of the conflict last week, many Americans have been called to question how their elected representatives and local communities might respond to the violence taking place abroad.

Experts will discuss the historical relationship between the two countries, sanctions and emerging threats to democracy in addition to answering audience questions.

“Because of the brazenness of this act, I think this is shaping up to be a stand-off against dictatorship, against violence and for democracy,” said UW-Madison Professor and Panelist Yoshiko Herrera.

Herrera emphasized that the importance of the event was amplified because of its resonance with challenges to democracy that other countries like The United States might be facing.

The event will start at 7:00 PM in the Pyle Center, Room 313. A Zoom webinar of the lecture will also be available online and viewers can submit questions during the live stream.

