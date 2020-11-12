UW-Madison officials share concerns about students traveling for Thanksgiving

MADISON,Wis. — Thanksgiving break has traditionally been a time to spend with family and friends, to prepare for finals and the end of the fall semester. This year will be different due to Covid-19.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison released a guideline Thursday morning to students on how to plan for Thanksgiving and beyond. The university says beginning November 30th in-person group instruction, including finals, will be fully remote. For students who wish to travel outside of the state, the university recommends that students stay home to complete the rest of the semester online.

“I have to be here after Thanksgiving, so it’s just kind of tough being in my position because I know the school doesn’t want me here, but I feel like I don’t have a choice in the matter,” UW-Madison student Abby Schinderle said. Abby also works as an intern at News 3 Now.

Currently infection rates at UW-Madison remain lower than most of Wisconsin, where infection rates are among the highest in the United States.

Health experts recommend that students, whether they live on campus or off, start taking action before leaving school. Students should avoid spending time with people unless they are a roommate.

“That’s a difficult message to hear at this time of year. We are all very hopeful that this is the only time of holiday time that we will have to send this message given that their are brighter things on the horizon with 2021, but we really need them to stay put at all possible,” said UW-Madison Director of News and Media Relations Meredith McGlone. “For those students that will be traveling we’re telling them really starting right now you need to limit your activity as much as possible. We don’t want folks getting sick and missing the opportunity travel or bringing an infection home to loved ones and family members.”

Dane County emergency order number 9 is currently in effect, which encourages everyone to follow recommendations in the state order regarding Covid and social distancing when around others.

