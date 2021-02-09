UW-Madison nursing school vaccination efforts get thousands in funding to boost support

MADISON, Wis. — Vaccination efforts throughout Wisconsin will soon get an extra boost thanks to a grant that will partner the UW School of Medicine and Public Health with the UW-Madison School of Nursing and four other UW System to support vaccination efforts around the state.

The grant was awarded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program to help nursing students, faculty, staff and alumni volunteers support clinics and help with educational programs about the pandemic. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens Point will also help with the effort.

“The UW–Madison School of Nursing has a long history of partnering with campus and local public health departments to staff influenza vaccination clinics and during public health emergencies. Our prior experience with these efforts demonstrates that we are an ideal partner in contributing on multiple levels of implementation and outreach,” Susan Zahner, one of the program’s co-leaders and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs at the UW-Madison School of Nursing, said. “We greatly appreciate our community partners who assist us in preparing our student nurses for the workforce. This award gives us a chance to support them in their response to this public health challenge.”

The UW-Madison School of Nursing began planning for the collaboration in January.

WPP’s grant amounted to $185,000. An anonymous donor donated an additional $100,000 in funding.

