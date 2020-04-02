UW-Madison moves summer term to online only

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin–Madison is suspending in-person summer courses due to the coronavirus, according to a release.

The university is expanding online offerings to include more than 300 courses as in-person classes are suspended.

“We know this is a challenging time for students, and we are here to help them continue their studies and advance toward graduation,” says associate dean for Summer Term Aphra Mednick. “The decision to suspend in-person instruction was made with the safety of our students in mind. We already had a robust online offering and in response, we are offering even more online courses than ever before so students can continue their academic progress.”

Summer Term has been offering online classes for more than 10 years. Students will be able to take in-demand courses, including general education requirements.

The scholarship deadline for summer courses is being extended from April 1 to May.

“You can still be part of the UW–Madison experience this summer. In an uncertain time, one thing we can say for sure is that Summer Term is still happening,” Mednick says. “Whether you are hoping to focus on a difficult course, lighten your load for a future semester or stay on track for graduation, we’re committed to helping you find your path forward this summer.”

