UW-Madison mask mandate extended through March 1

UHS also adding more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has extended the campus’ mask mandate through March 1 as COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surge, the university announced Friday.

The university’s mandate requires everyone ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while in indoor public spaces or when multiple people are in a university vehicle.

“This order is based on the documented significant increase in community COVID-19 prevalence, the move to more indoor activity with colder weather, and the need to monitor and promote low disease prevalence as the campus community returns for the start of the spring semester from travels to other communities for the winter recess and holiday,” Blank wrote in an order extending the mandate.

In addition, UW-Madison has purchased “a large quantity” of masks for employees and students to use at no cost.

University Health Services is also adding more COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning January 24, the university said in a news release.

Students are set to return for in-person learning on January 25.

Other schools, including Marquette University and Edgewood College, have pushed back their spring semester start dates due to COVID-19. Marquette is also requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine by February 1 or based on eligibility; those who don’t do so will be subject to testing protocols.

