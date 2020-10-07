UW-Madison makes changes to Badgers football season opener

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is taking additional steps to limit attendance for the upcoming Badgers football game against Illinois, according to a news release.

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state, UW-Madison announced only essential personnel will be allowed to attend the season opener at Camp Randall.

“Given the high rates of infection in the state of Wisconsin, we don’t want anyone in the stadium who doesn’t need to be there,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “I’ve said that our fans should think about all of our football games as away games this year.”

The changes limit attendance in Camp Randall from roughly 1,500 to only the players and coaches from both teams as well as stadium operations personnel and reporters. Families of players and coaches were previously allowed, but that will no longer be the case.

“It’s unfortunate that circumstances will no longer allow us to invite families to attend, but we support this decision and know that the safety of our students, staff and community has to be our top priority,” Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said. “We know Badger games are usually a time when we can come together, but right now we are urging everyone to watch our games safely and responsibly.”

The Badgers will play against Illinois Oct. 23 or 24, with a final date and time not officially announced.

Tailgating and loitering will also not be allowed on campus on the day of the game.

