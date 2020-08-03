UW-Madison launches in-person absentee voting at four campus locations

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison students can now vote early at four on-campus locations ahead of the Aug. 11 partisan primary election.

Students who want to vote via an in-person absentee ballot can do so from noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at several sites on the UW-Madison campus. Large tents will be set up at Library Mall, Engineering Mall, Dejope Residence Hall and the Kohl Center to give students a place to fill out and submit their absentee ballots.

On-campus early voting will be outdoors starting next week! Large tents will be open August 3-6 from noon to 4p.m. at these locations: 📍 Library Mall

📍 Engineering Mall

📍 DeJope Residence Hall

