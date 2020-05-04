UW-Madison launches COVID-19 resource app

MADISON, Wis. — Faculty members and students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have created a free website and mobile app to provide information, social support and resources to Wisconsinites amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect (CWC) was created by the university’s Center for Health Enhancement System Studies with help from government, academic, medical, business and community groups throughout the state to make sure residents have access to resources to keep them informed, connected and healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

While the app is still under review by the Apple App and Google Play stores, the website is available here. The app is expected to be available in early May, according to a news release.

Users can communicate with other residents in virtual chat rooms, access fact checking resources to stay accurately informed, participate in free meditations and get the latest information about Wisconsin’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CWC offers some of its content in Spanish, Hmong and Chinese Mandarin, according to the release. More content is expected to be translated after the platform’s launch.

The platform was developed over a five-week period as experts from groups throughout the state worked to provide content that would be most useful to users.

More than 30 UW-Madison faculty, staff and students worked on the app, the release said.

