UW-Madison launches COVID-19 dashboard to track coronavirus on campus

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has launched a new dashboard that will be used to share information about the presence of the coronavirus on campus.

The dashboard, which tracks the number of students and staff tested each day, the number of positive cases and other metrics that will help the university track the virus’ spread. The dashboard will reportedly be updated daily at 2 p.m.

According to the dashboard, which was last updated Tuesday, the university has conducted 3,006 tests since testing began on Aug. 6. Thirty-six people have tested positive. Of those 36 people, 33 of them are students and 3 are employees. An additional 87 students and eight employees have tested positive at an off-campus testing site.

UW-Madison officials said the university has hired 35 contract tracers to work with state and local public health officials to notify anyone who tests positive.

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus will be required to to self-isolate. Students living in the residence halls will be allowed to either choose to live in campus quarantine spaces or return home. The university has room for roughly 1,000 people to self-isolate on campus.

The university is scheduled to resume in-person classes on Sept. 2.

