UW-Madison investigating video that shows alleged employee on motorcycle running over protesters

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is investigating a video posted by the Instagram account @bipocatwisco on Saturday that shows an alleged university employee attempting to run over four protesters with his motorcycle outside the state capitol building on Friday.

The account alleges that the man seen driving through a small crowd in the video is Rich Yaeger, a Senior Power Plant Operator on the university’s campus. The protesters were using their cars to prevent fellow protesters from being run over when Yaeger maneuvered his motorcycle between their cars.

The account, which shares experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Color on UW’s campus, wrote “a man that is willing to run through protestors should not have access or a position of leadership in any situation ESPECIALLY one where he may interact with other BIPOC folx.”

Many students commented on the video tagging the university, one user writing “he needs to be fired immediately.”

Representatives of the school say the university will take appropriate action when their investigation is complete. They refuse to comment on the incident until then.

