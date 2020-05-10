UW-Madison hosts virtual commencements – two Seniors share their story

MADISON, Wis. – Thousands of students celebrated the final moments of college Saturday, as UW-Madison held an online, virtual commencement.

The commencement, which featured speeches from Chancellor Rebecca Blank and keynote speaker James Patterson, was watched by students who celebrated at home with family.

“There’s no one else going through what we’re going through right now and I kind of find comfort in that, even if it is kind of disappointing,” said Kayla Huynh, who graduated with a degree in journalism.

Huynh says she finished the remained of senior year at home in Illinois, seeing friends through an occasional video call.

“The expectation (of graduation) versus the reality of what it is now is nowhere near close to what it would be,” she said.

Class president Lauren Sorensen, who spoke during the virtual commencement, said the senior class officers had just months to prepare for the process of holding graduation online.

“I was actually in a senior class officer meeting where we were planning for a traditional commencement ceremony,” said Sorensen, who has plans to attend law school in the fall of 2021. “It was the week before spring break when we found out we were going to be virtual.”

Today’s celebration, serving as a time for the two to reflect on their favorite memories in Madison.

“My freshman year was on the dance team, so my first experience at Camp Randall was actually on the field,” Huynh said. “I will always remember that – getting to look up and see everyone in red and white.”

Chancellor Rebecca Blank told students during Saturday’s commencements to expect an in-person celebration when federal and state guidelines deem it safe to do so.

For now, both graduates say they’re already looking forward to their first trip back.

“I think our class will be one of those alumni classes that returns to campus a little bit more,” Sorensen said.

