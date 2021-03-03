UW-Madison hosting Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will offer a series of workshops focused on mental and physical health next week at the Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit.

According to a news release, the two-day event on March 11 and 12 will be followed by an all-campus “Week of Care”, a grassroots campaign to promote self-care and community wellbeing among UW students, faculty and staff.

The summit will begin at 6 p.m. on March 11 with tips and insights on managing one’s mental health from Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D., a psychologist and host of the popular mental health podcast Therapy for Black Girls.

Students will be able to join live events and access on-demand offerings that fit their needs over the two days.

Organizers said the summit’s goal is to offer moments of care and wellbeing to students, while highlighting some of the on-campus options for students to support their mental health.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.