UW-Madison grad, World Cup champion Rose Lavelle named 2020 winter commencement speaker

Former Badger Rose Lavelle recently joined the English soccer club Manchester City. She will be UW–Madison’s winter commencement speaker. Photo courtesy of UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — While most of the celebrations will be virtual, University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates this December will have a big-time name speaking at commencement.

The university announced Wednesday that Rose Lavelle will be the 2020 winter commencement speaker. Winter commencement is scheduled for Dec. 13.

“As we did in the spring, we will honor our graduates and their accomplishments with a virtual ceremony,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “Later, we will find an opportunity for these graduates to celebrate in person with family and friends.”

Lavelle, 25, graduated from UW-Madison in 2017 and played four seasons on the Badgers’ soccer team. But her career has skyrocketed since that time, culminating with a World Cup title in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

“I’m excited to speak with the graduates at UW, all of whom are working to achieve some important goals. Madison has always been a second home for me,” Lavelle said. “The opportunity to give back to the school that gave so much to me is just a tremendous honor.”

Just 24 years old at the time, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native, started six games for the United States in France and scored three goals. She was awarded the Bronze Ball as the third-best player in the tournament.

