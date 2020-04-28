UW-Madison geology professor tweets at The Rock, he responds with geological opinions

MADISON, Wis. — A geology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is giving his students the rare opportunity to talk to a rock.

Well, kind of.

UW-Madison Department of Geoscience Professor Stephen Meyers tweeted at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Thursday asking the famous actor what some of his favorite geological topics are as a way to send his geology students off with a fun memory.

Meyers asked The Rock about his favorite rock, geological place, and geoscience topic.

The Rock finally replied on Monday.


According to The Rock, there are actually four different classes of rocks, and he’s one of them.

Meyers tweeted that he reached out to The Rock to give his students something to remember forever amid the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to include The Rock’s responses in his final video lecture of the semester, according to a tweet.

