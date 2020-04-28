UW-Madison geology professor tweets at The Rock, he responds with geological opinions

MADISON, Wis. — A geology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is giving his students the rare opportunity to talk to a rock.

Well, kind of.

UW-Madison Department of Geoscience Professor Stephen Meyers tweeted at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Thursday asking the famous actor what some of his favorite geological topics are as a way to send his geology students off with a fun memory.

Meyers asked The Rock about his favorite rock, geological place, and geoscience topic.

The Rock finally replied on Monday.

Hello Professor & the 428 students of GeoSci 100 at Univ of Wisconsin-Madison. I’m flattered your students saw me as “the dream”, much like my wife on our date nights.. but I digress.

My favorite geological place would be Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. You can literally, walk up — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

and look at the lava slowly yet relentlessly moving and you have no choice but to respect its power and beauty. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020



According to The Rock, there are actually four different classes of rocks, and he’s one of them.

And as for my favorite rock.. well, from the three scientific classes of rocks – sedimentary, metamorphic & igneous. I would have to go with the big, brown, bald, tattooed Rock.

That’s my favorite species of Rock.

And if all your 428 students want a big fat A in this class.. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

Then that better be their favorite Rock too.

😉

You and your class stay healthy during these times. We’ll pull thru soon and be better on the other side of this. Your favorite Rock. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2020

Meyers tweeted that he reached out to The Rock to give his students something to remember forever amid the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to include The Rock’s responses in his final video lecture of the semester, according to a tweet.

