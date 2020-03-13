UW-Madison freshmen moving out of dorms, unsure when they’ll be able to come back

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison students are rushing to move out of the dorms after the university announced the suspension of in-person lessons earlier this week. Students said they were told they have to be out of university housing by Sunday.

Following spring break, students will begin online classes until at least April 10, but they’re unsure when they’ll be allowed back in the dorms.

“If we get the notification that we might stay online for the whole semester, then it’s like well I have to try to pack as much as I can and it’s just like oh my gosh everything is going on at once,” said freshman Hannah Wessel.

Students said handling all of these changes has been stressful.

“It’s a lot. I wasn’t expecting to move out so soon and now that everything’s happening so fast, I’m almost kind of missing everyone already. And you know I’m not going to see them for a few weeks, many not even until fall,” said Mya Colon.

Although Colon’s grandmother was able to come pick her up and bring her back home to Milwaukee, she said a lot of her friends are heading to the airport.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know who you’re flying with, in a confined space for so long,” she said. “One student who’s actually from China does have to stay here in the dorms with all the other international students.”

This is not the way students hoped their first year of college would end, and many are sad to have to leave their friends and roommates this way.

“Everyone is saying their final goodbyes,” said freshman Julia Kessel. “We thought we had two more months.”

As students pack up and leave campus, they don’t know what the rest of the semester will look like.

“I think it’s disappointing for the kids to end the year, or potentially end the year this way. They don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Roy Kessel, Julia’s dad.

Comments

comments