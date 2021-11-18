UW-Madison extending mask mandate to Jan. 15

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s mask mandate will be extended until January 15, 2022, the university said Wednesday.

The university’s mandate requires masks be worn in indoor spaces. In an email Wednesday evening, the university said the policy will be reviewed again in mid-January.

“The extension to mid-January will help reduce health concerns during a time when many members of the campus community are traveling and when COVID-19 cases are rising again in other parts of our state and region,” the email reads. “This also provides time for employees and students with children ages 5 to 11 to have their children vaccinated.”

The mandate extension comes as COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rise to levels not seen since 2020. Tuesday’s data release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the state recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since December 11, 2020.

The university reports 95% of students and employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

