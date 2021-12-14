UW-Madison expects to provide 2% wage increase to 2021-2023 pay plan employees

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison said in a release on Tuesday that they expect to provide a 2% wage increase early next year to employees under the 2021-2023 pay plan.

The 2% increase is anticipated to take effect Jan. 2, 2022. The state’s legislative Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) still needs to formally approve the pay plan increases and effective date.

“UW-Madison employees work hard to ensure our students receive among the best educational experiences in the nation, do lifesaving research and provide important outreach services to people and businesses around the state of Wisconsin,” said Chancellor Rebecca Blank in response to the initial Joint Finance Committee vote in June 2021.

The plan specifies a 2% increase for all state employees, including faculty and staff at UW–Madison, in each of the next two years. All academic staff, faculty, limited and university staff are eligible to receive the pay plan increase. Some employee categories, including temporary employees and student hourly employees, are not eligible.

Employees receiving the pay increase will receive a written communication informing them of their new pay rate, when that pay rate becomes effective and when the increase will be reflected on their paycheck.

More information on eligibility requirements can be found in the release.

