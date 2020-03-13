UW-Madison employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, the city of Madison said Friday.

Public Health Madison & Dane County received notification that another person in Dane County was diagnosed with coronavirus. The employee works in the School of Veterinary Medicine building, the university said.

Non-essential employees in the School of Veterinary Medicine building are being directed to return home Friday afternoon and self-monitor for symptoms. University officials said they are working closely with Public Health Madison & Dane County to determine what ongoing actions may need to be taken.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon stood at 19, up from eight on Thursday. The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Dane, Milwaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties.

According to a news release, the individual in Madison has a history of recent international travel to a country with widespread coronavirus transmission. The person is isolated at home and will remain there until authorized by PHMDC to return to normal activities.

City of Madison officials said that it won’t release more information about the person because of privacy concerns.

“We’re working closely with UW-Madison to ensure the campus community is aware of the situation, and we are following-up with people who have been in close contact with this individual,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of PHMDC.

To minimize the spread of illness, close contacts will be monitored by Public Health or University Health Services staff, will do daily symptom and temperature checks and will isolate themselves.

“As this person acquired the virus while traveling, this is not community spread,” Heinrich said in a statement. “We do anticipate community spread in the future, which is why we strongly encourage people to prepare and follow our recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.”

