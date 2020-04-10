UW-Madison donates equipment necessary for coronavirus testing

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State of Laboratory of Hygiene Works is teaming up with partners at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to test for the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release, UW-Madison has pitched in to keep testing available in Wisconsin.

The release said the university has donated some of the necessary reagents, supplies and more. The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has loaned equipment and reagents and provided training to WLSH.

Officials said this has helped as places all around the world have tried to get some of the necessary equipment for testing during the global pandemic.

