UW-Madison denounces racist graffiti found at Library Mall

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has released a statement regarding racist graffiti that was found on campus.

The university was alerted to the incident after receiving a report Thursday. The graffiti was spray-painted on a number of buildings in the Library Mall area of campus, including the University Book Store, Extension Building and several city and privately owned properties.

Although UW-Madison did not mention what the actual graffiti said, the statement condemned any and all forms of hate speech.

“These racist messages run counter to university values,” the university said in a statement. “UW-Madison does not tolerate racist behaviors. We value a diverse community where all members feel welcome, safe and supported.”

The release said the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is investigating the bias incident with help from the University of Wisconsin Police Department.

The university will “pursue disciplinary action” if a student is found to have been involved, and criminal charges may apply.

In the meantime, UW-Madison said clean-up of the graffiti will happen immediately.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call UWPD at 608-264-COPS.

