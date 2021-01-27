UW-Madison delays enforcement of Badger Badge building access restrictions

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is once again pushing back the start date for enforcement of its Badger Badge building access restrictions.

Starting February 8th, students will be required to test negative for COVID-19 to get a green “building access granted” notice that will allow them to enter campus buildings. The Badger Badge requirement was originally scheduled to take effect on Monday, February 1st, but was pushed back due to long lines at campus testing sites.

A student’s Badger Badge will remain green as long as they have a negative test result on file within the previous four days, have not had a positive test within the past 10 days, are not required to isolate or quarantine, and are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Late last week, university officials announced COVID-19 testing sites would transition to a drop-in model to help decrease wait times around campus.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.