UW-Madison COVID tracking app goes live

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s app to track COVID-19 cases among the campus population went live Wednesday.

“Safer Badgers” is a key part of UW’s spring semester health and safety program. The app monitors COVID-19 test results and can either grant, or deny, admittance into campus buildings and classes.

Students and staff can download the app onto their phones and use it to access on-campus testing, test results and many facilities.

According to UW Spokesperson Meredith McGlone, early reports of the app are saying everything is going smoothly.

“Today we are monitoring things very closely to see how the rollout is going. One advantage is that we’ve had door monitors, who we call Badger Wellness Ambassadors, out on campus for about two and a half weeks now asking to see peoples badges,” McGlone said. “The main difference today is today is the first day you will be turned away if your badge is not green.”

There have been concerns with the app since it allows for a tracking device and restricts building entry if an individual does not remain compliant with consistent negative tests.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson addressed these concerns Wednesday.

“Let’s face it. Everyone’s liberties are going to be affected by the pandemic. Just the fact that the pandemic is here, we have to social distance,” Thompson said. “I’m a hugger and a hand shaker. That’s something I’ve done my whole life. I love people. You have to give up something when you have a pandemic.”

The university will continue to monitor COVID-19 with the use of the app. However, students and staff are still advised to wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and social distance.

There are 14 testing centers throughout campus. The university has been working hard to return test results within 24 hours.

