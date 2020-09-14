UW-Madison considers canceling 2021 spring break over COVID-19 concerns

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate will vote on a proposal Monday that would effectively cancel spring break in 2021.

Under the proposal, the 2021 Spring Semester would begin a week later than currently scheduled, moving from Tuesday, January 19th to Monday, January 25th. Instead of a spring break from Saturday, March 27th to Sunday, April 4th, there would instead be no classes on March 27th (for Passover), April 2nd (Good Friday) and April 3rd.

The semester would still end on Friday, April 30th.

The changes are being proposed due to concern that a typical spring break would see students travel far distances, only to bring another outbreak of COVID-19 back to campus when they return. The proposed changes would be for 2021 only.

UW’s Faculty Senate is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

