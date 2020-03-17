UW-Madison changes leave policies during COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin–Madison is introducing a new policy regarding leave benefits.

According to a release, the UW-Madison COVID-19 Pandemic Employee Work Location and Leave Policy will give directions to employees about social distancing. The provisions apply to all employees, except student hourly staff — those guidelines will be announced in the coming days.

The policy creates an 80-hour leave bank for employees when ordered not to work due to COVID-19 and can’t perform responsibilities remotely. Other employees can use the 80-hour leave bank when unable to work because of COVID-19. This might be when an employee is ill, providing care for a family member or self-quarantining.

There is also required telecommuting for employees who do not need to be physically present. Excluding management, there will also be a possibility of a lump sum payment in addition to regular pay for those who have to report to campus.

The university will provide updates to the policy if necessary.

