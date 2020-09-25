UW-Madison chancellor named to NCAA Board of Governors

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has been appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Board of Governors.

“This is a time of great complexity and challenge for colleges and universities,” Blank said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the many important issues affecting our student athletes and our athletic programs.”

Blank will represent the Big Ten conference during her term on the board.

The Board of Governors is the highest governance body in the NCAA.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced a new, revised conference-only football season.

