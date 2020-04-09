UW-Madison cancels all non-credit programs, activities this summer

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is canceling all face-to-face summer non-credit programs and activities, with the exception of a few that are able to run using distance learning technologies, according to a release.

UW-Madison moved summer for-credit courses online or to alternative modes of instruction.

Campus events and meetings are canceled through May 15.

Program staff are asked to notify families and individual registrants of the decision. Program coordinators will handle refund requests and question about rescheduling events.

“This does not preclude the possibility that special events and other limited activities may be permitted toward the end of the summer if the public health situation in Wisconsin improves dramatically in the coming weeks,” the release said. “Notification of any changes to campus operations is anticipated prior to May 15.”



