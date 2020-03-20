UW-Madison canceling all summer study abroad programs

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is canceling all of its summer study abroad programs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a message from Guide Podesta, vice provost and dean of the International Division, the UW-Madison said all IAP study abroad programs and IIP international internships planned for summer 2020 will be canceled.

The release said the cancelations include programs offered in collaboration with CALS, WSB, and CoE, as well as Wisconsin in Washington.

Dean Podesta said the decision was made now to give students “ample time to arrange other programming that will allow them to meet their summer academic and professional goals.”

UW-Madison suspended summer study abroad programs to China, Italy and South Korea due to the outbreak on March 6.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments