UW-Madison bans fan who made racist gestures during Northwestern game from buying tickets to future games

by Logan Reigstad

EVANSTON, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has banned a fan who was caught on video making racist gestures during a basketball game between the Badgers and the Northwestern University Wildcats from buying tickets to future sporting events, the university said Thursday.

In a statement, Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh condemned the anti-Asian gestures the fan made toward Northwestern fans during Tuesday’s game in Evanston.

Video of the incident posted on social media showed the fan flipping off the student section and making racist gestures before being escorted out of the stadium.

“Our events should be a place for everyone to enjoy the excitement of college sports,” the statement reads. “The University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University and the Big Ten Conference promote good sportsmanship, appropriate fan behavior and a welcoming atmosphere for all fans at all athletic events. Racist behavior at our venues is unacceptable and we will take action promptly to address it.”

The university said the fan is not a UW-Madison student or employee and applauded Northwestern for removing him.

“We are notifying him that he is no longer welcome at any future UW Athletics event and are prohibiting him from purchasing tickets through our platform,” the statement added.

