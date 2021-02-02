UW-Madison Arboretum designated as National Historic Landmark

Photo by Richard Hurd The UW-Madison Arboretum features over 17 miles of hiking and walking trails.

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison says its Arboretum is now being recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

UW-Madison says the Arboretum earned the designation for a “period of national significance” that stretches from the 1930s to the 1960s in which the first forest plantings were made and experiments were conducted to study the ecosystem.

Getting recognized as a National Historic Landmark involves a long nomination process before the nomination is evaluated by the National Park Service’s National Historic Landmark Survey and reviewed by the National Park System Advisory Board. A recommendation is then sent to the Secretary of the Interior, who eventually makes the final decision.

The university says the Arboretum was added to the list in January 2021.

The Arboretum was created in the 1930s as an outdoor laboratory to study how to repair damaged landscapes. Those early experiments helped create a better understanding of local ecosystems and helped develop restoration and management practices.

