UW-Madison adopts new order to enforce physical distancing in campus gathering spots

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has adopted a new order ahead of the campus’ reopening that enforces physical distancing and other public health measures.

According to the news release, people on campus grounds will be required to do the following:

Keep at least six feet apart from anyone who does not live in the same household

Follow limits on the total number of people allowed in an area

Stay away from outside areas that are closed with fences, gates or other barriers

The campus “will promote voluntary compliance with the order through education and communication,” but violators can be cited and fined, the release said.

“Like everyone else, we’re looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy and enjoying our beautiful campus,” said UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance in abiding by these new university orders as we start preparing for parts of campus to reopen.”

The rules will apply to the Memorial Union Terrace, Alumni Park, Arboretum, Lakeshore Nature Preserve, Bascom Hill, Gordon Commons lawn, recreation fields as well as other campus lands.

The pier near the Terrace is closed to boaters, and temporary fencing will be installed along the lakeshore to reduce access until a reopening process is established.

“There is nothing like summer on the Terrace and this year more than ever, we are committed to ensuring our community can enjoy this special place,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and director of the Wisconsin Union. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to put in place measures to welcome members and guests back safely.”

Similar to Dane County’s Forward Dane plan, UW-Madison is working on a phased reopening plan based on public health guidelines. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank discussed part of the plan in a blog post Monday.

