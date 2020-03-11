UW-Madison adds fully online degree program this upcoming fall

Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison announced Wednesday that the university’s first fully online undergraduate degree is set to launch in fall 2020.

The online program will offer a degree in personal finance, with more bachelor’s degree options to follow in the upcoming years, according to the release.

All program courses are online, which will allow students to learn from anywhere in the world. The program was designed to be flexible, allowing students to choose their course load and keep career and family commitments.

“Online options expand access and allow us to bring a UW-Madison degree within reach for more nontraditional undergraduates,” said UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “Personal finance is a degree that is surging in popularity nationally, and we have the #2 ranked program in the county.”

UW-Madison has offered online master’s degrees and certificates for more than 20 years. Online enrollment have grown 69% in the past five years.

Eligible students can now ask questions and apply for the online program now at online.wisc.edu.

