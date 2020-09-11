UW-La Crosse residence hall receives ‘shelter in place’ order due to surge in positive COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is telling students at one of the campus residence halls to “shelter in place.”

In an email sent to students and staff Thursday, the university says it is calling for a “shelter in place” at Coate Hall effective immediately after receiving information of a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

The email goes on to say, “while we have gone to great lengths to keep our community safe, and while we trust that a large number of students are acting responsibly, we are alarmed by how quickly our resources are being stressed. We continue to field reports of large gatherings, folks failing to follow mask and distancing guidelines, and students choosing to dismiss quarantine and isolation instructions.

“If we don’t reverse these dangerous behaviors, and if we don’t begin holding our friends and neighbors accountable, this semester will end like the last one did: online.”

According to UWL’s COVID-19 dashboard, 61 of the university’s 130 quarantine and isolation spaces are currently filled.

