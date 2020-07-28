UW Hospitals ranked best in Wisconsin for ninth straight year

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — For the ninth year in a row, University of Wisconsin hospitals have been ranked the best in the state.

U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” gave the ranking to UW hospitals partially because of the hospitals’ capacity for a wide range of high-quality procedures and medical specialties.

“This ranking reflects our continued commitment to excellence at UW Health,” said Alan Kaplan, MD, CEO of UW Health. “As we strive for continual improvement of patient care, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times, I’m proud of the remarkable work our providers and staff do to make this recognition a reality.”

According to a news release, UW Hospitals had six medical and surgical specialties ranked among the best in the nation, including geriatrics, gynecology, orthopedic, neurology, and gastroenterology, and ear, nose and throat surgeries.

The hospitals also ranked highly for high-quality heart, lung and colon surgeries, among others.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments