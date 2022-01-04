UW Health’s Dr. Pothof discusses Omicron variant, jump in cases

by Jessica Arp

MADISON, Wis. — Millions of children will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot after the FDA authorized Pfizer’s for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The CDC said 95% of new infections in the U.S. are the Omicron variant.

News 3 Now spoke with UW Health’s Dr. Pothof to discuss the latest coronavirus updates, including how many beds were available with the surge at UW Hospital.

