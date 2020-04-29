UW Health works to keep hospitals, clinics safe places to seek care

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says their hospitals and clinics are safe places to get care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Providing safe treatment and care for all of our patients is always our top priority,” a release said. “Patient safety and care has driven many UW Health operational changes in the last two months to address the COVID-19 situation.”

As UW Health starts addressing patients’ health care needs, there have been changes implemented to hospitals and clinics. Some changes for patient safety are taking temperatures before the start of a visit, people are subject to requirements on mask wearing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and flooring cues to socially distance individuals. COVID-19 patients are also isolated and away from the general population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, UW Health asks you to call your provider or clinics. Call 911 if you are experiencing urgent symptoms.