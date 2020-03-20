UW Health worker tests positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A UW Health worker in Madison has tested positive for COVID-19, an official with the health system said in a statement Friday.

“We can confirm a positive result on our team and expect more,” UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said. “As COVID-19 spreads in our community, we know our physicians, providers and staff may be exposed and contract the virus, either through workplace interactions or providing care.”

Kumlien didn’t say where the person who tested positive worked in the system. UW Health said it’s following COVID-19 protocols in handling the case “and any others that should arise.”

An SSM Health doctor in Madison also tested positive for coronavirus, SSM Health said Friday. As soon as symptoms developed, the provider self-quarantined and was tested, a spokeswoman for SSM Health told News 3 Now.

UW Health has created a drive-thru testing facility for UW Health physicians, providers and staff “to keep our workforce healthy and preserve our capacity to handle care needs associated with COVID-19.”

Three people have died in Wisconsin from COVID-19 as of Friday. Gov. Tony Evers cautioned Wisconsin in a news conference Friday that more people will die from the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases grew to 206. Dane and Milwaukee counties have the highest numbers of confirmed cases, reporting 32 and 85, respectively.

We have updated numbers and a media briefing in progress. Check it out at https://t.co/ceu6prCNSJ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/drOzt9xXyM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 20, 2020

There are now 32 people who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dane County. See our website for our latest recommendations, resources, and FAQs: https://t.co/VazIlkkOB9 pic.twitter.com/1Ot9mJyD8p — Public Health MDC (@PublicHealthMDC) March 20, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments