UW Health vaccinates first participants in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial Wednesday

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is starting to vaccinate the first participants in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 clinical trial Wednesday.

The release said they plan to treat 1,600 people over the next eight weeks at University Hospital. The study is looking at if an investigational vaccine can prevent COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer, will be the first person to get the vaccine, the release said.

To be eligible for the study, participants need to be at least 18 years old, healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases. Participants also can’t have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Participants will receive the injections and study-related medical care at no cost. The screening, treatment and follow-up will take place at University Hospital.

The study will last two years with enrollees periodically undergoing tests to monitor health.

There will be 30,000 participants in this study nationwide.

