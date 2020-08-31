UW Health, UW-Madison School of Medicine to test new COVID-19 vaccine

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health have been selected as one of the first clinical sites in the country to test new COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital announced Monday morning.

UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine will enroll about 1,600 people over the next eight weeks at University Hospital to be part of a study on whether an investigational vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca can prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Betsy Nugent, chief clinical research officer at UW Health and SMPH, said the team has been working for months to bring the clinical trial to Wisconsin, “and now Wisconsinites have an opportunity to be part of solving this crisis.”

The study, which is recruiting participants, is a phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which UW Health said is the gold standard for measuring the efficacy of investigatory drugs. UW is one of 100 clinical sites around the country to participate in the trial.

According to the release, about 30,000 participants will take part in this study nationwide.

Anyone interested in learning more about participating in the study can email uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, call 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681 or go to c19vaccinestudy.com.

