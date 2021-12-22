UW Health uses eICU to help rural hospitals during COVID-19 surge

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – As a surge of COVID-19 cases put further stress on rural hospitals, UW Health is helping out.

The hospital’s eICU program gives UW Health experts a chance to help other hospitals that may not have enough intensive care units or expertise on site.

The program began in 2008 and serves seven hospitals and eight ICUs across Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“We’ve partnered with hospitals for many years now,” eICU nurse supervisor Lynn Jacobs said in a statement Wednesday. “This program has allowed us to play a pivotal role during this terrible pandemic surge helping rural hospitals.”

Here’s how it works.

Doctors, nurses, and assistants use a large back of computer monitors that display medical information from partner hospitals. The information is updated in real-time.

The monitors also show a live video feed so that doctors can monitor patients and be alerted when something is wrong.

The program has been invaluable for many rural health facilities, including Aspirus Medford Hospital, which has cared for about 44 ICU patients diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The eICU has helped tremendously in our COVID care,” Aspirus Medford interim vice president of patient care services Jessica Faude said. “It has really been huge since we encountered issues with bed availability.”

According to UW Health, the eICU has helped care for about 1,300 COVID-19 ICU patients since the pandemic began. 25% of eICU COVID-19 admissions occurred in the last six weeks.

