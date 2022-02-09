UW Health to require COVID-19 boosters for all providers and staff

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health will require all providers, staff, students, and volunteers to have a COVID-19 booster dose by May 2.

UW Health announced the requirement Wednesday. The hospital instituted a vaccine requirement last year.

“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system,” chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said in a statement. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”

About 96% of UW Health staff are vaccinated. Staff who do not receive a booster dose by May 2 could face consequences up to and including termination.

