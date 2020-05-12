Area hospitals to begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing for patients

MADISON, Wis. — Some area hospitals will begin to offer COVID-19 antibody testing for patients and members of the community, according to a series of news releases from Tuesday.

UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health — Meriter have all confirmed they will offer the testing, which can detect the antibodies a person’s body makes to clear an infection and help prevent re-infections.

A typical antibody test is a blood test that can tell if a person has been previously infected. The COVID-19 diagnostic test is done with a nose swab to check for infection.

Patients must schedule an appointment in advance. UW Health in particular has four locations available for testing:

University Hospital (600 Highland Avenue)

UW West Clinic (451 Junction Road)

UW East Clinic (5249 East Terrace Drive)

The American Center Hospital (4602 Eastpark Boulevard)

The test is intended for those who believe they had exposure with COVID-19 and no longer have symptoms or never had symptoms.

Officials do not yet know if those with coronavirus antibodies have long-term immunity against re-infection. No matter if one’s test comes back positive or negative, health care professionals recommend continuing to practice social distancing and taking other preventative measures.

UW Health said a patient’s insurance company will be billed for the testing.

