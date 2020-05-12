Area hospitals to begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing for patients
MADISON, Wis. — Some area hospitals will begin to offer COVID-19 antibody testing for patients and members of the community, according to a series of news releases from Tuesday.
UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health — Meriter have all confirmed they will offer the testing, which can detect the antibodies a person’s body makes to clear an infection and help prevent re-infections.
A typical antibody test is a blood test that can tell if a person has been previously infected. The COVID-19 diagnostic test is done with a nose swab to check for infection.
Patients must schedule an appointment in advance. UW Health in particular has four locations available for testing:
- University Hospital (600 Highland Avenue)
- UW West Clinic (451 Junction Road)
- UW East Clinic (5249 East Terrace Drive)
- The American Center Hospital (4602 Eastpark Boulevard)
The test is intended for those who believe they had exposure with COVID-19 and no longer have symptoms or never had symptoms.
Officials do not yet know if those with coronavirus antibodies have long-term immunity against re-infection. No matter if one’s test comes back positive or negative, health care professionals recommend continuing to practice social distancing and taking other preventative measures.
UW Health said a patient’s insurance company will be billed for the testing.
