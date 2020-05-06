UW Health thanks community for supporting caregivers

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is thanking the community for support received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Meals for Healthcare Heroes program started on April 16, a release said there have been 7,300 meals given to UW Health staff members. Community businesses signed up to share food and then the meals are given to staff members working in one of the hospitals.

UW Health has also received $15,670 in gift card donations through Pay it Forward for Healthcare Heroes. The gift cards were given to staff members working at off-site or clinic locations.

The release said UW Health is grateful for everyone who donated for its staff members.

Members of the community who want to help can also donate to UW Health’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund helps fund emergency daycare for essential staff, purchase personal protective equipment, support those with financial hardship, provide food for caregivers and meet other emerging needs.

