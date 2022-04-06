UW Health surgeon who died on hike believed to have fallen when ground gave way under her, officials say

by Logan Reigstad

GURNEY, Wis. — The UW Health surgeon found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin last month died from injuries she suffered from a fall, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Kelsey Musgrove, 30, of Middleton, had gone hiking alone in the Potato River Falls area.

“It appears that while hiking alone, she had ventured off the trail/observation area at the Potato River Falls in an attempt to get closer to the river,” the release said. “It appears that the ground beneath her collapsed, bringing her down the bank along with clay and rocks.”

Searchers found Musgrove’s body Sunday morning partially buried in a clay bank. An autopsy found she died within minutes of the fall from her injuries, according to the release.

Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow, was last contacted in the Iron County area on March 26; four days later, she was reported missing.

Officials previously said foul play is not suspected in the case.

