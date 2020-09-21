UW Health starts drive-thru flu shot clinic for patients, staff

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — To help everyone get a flu shot this year, UW Health started a drive-thru flu shot clinic for patients and staff at the UW Health Pharmacy Services building.

Vaccines are offered Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. through Oct. 30, a release said. Patients need to be 6 years old or older to get a vaccine at the drive-thru.

According to a release, patients can schedule appointments through MyChart and must bring prescription benefit card information. For UW Health employees, no appointment is needed.

Those getting flu shots will enter the parking lot and follow signs to the vaccination tent.

Flu shots do not prevent COVID-19, but they can reduce the risk of flue, hospitalization and death.

“Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources,” the release said.

